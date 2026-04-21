Canada announces increase in direct flights with China

Xinhua) 14:14, April 21, 2026

OTTAWA, April 20 (Xinhua) -- The Canadian government on Monday announced an incremental increase in the number of direct flights between Canada and China, a move aimed at boosting trade diversification and strengthening bilateral economic ties.

According to a news release from Transport Canada, under the new arrangement, Canadian and Chinese airlines are now permitted to incrementally increase direct passenger-combination flights, operate up to 20 all-cargo flights per week, and gain reciprocal access to all points in each country.

"Increasing passenger and cargo flights with China is a very positive step towards our trade diversification goals while also reinforcing our strong people-to-people ties," said Steven MacKinnon, Canada's minister of transport.

Expanding direct air connections with China strengthens the trade corridors Canadian exporters rely on to reach global markets each day, advances Canada's goal of increasing exports to China by 50 percent, while contributing to Canada's long-term domestic economic growth, said Minister of International Trade Maninder Sidhu.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)