Chinese carriers to raise fuel surcharges on domestic routes from May 16

Xinhua) 20:35, May 14, 2026

BEIJING, May 14 (Xinhua) -- Several Chinese carriers, including Air China, China Southern Airlines and Xiamen Airlines, have announced plans to increase fuel surcharges on domestic routes for tickets sold starting from May 16.

For routes of 800 kilometers and below, the fuel surcharge will be set at 90 yuan (about 13.16 U.S. dollars) per flight segment, and 170 yuan per segment for routes exceeding 800 kilometers.

For tickets on domestic routes sold on or before May 15, any changes made after May 16 will not be subject to the updated standards.

Chinese airlines currently levy a fuel surcharge of 60 yuan on domestic routes of 800 kilometers and below, and 120 yuan on routes exceeding 800 kilometers.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)