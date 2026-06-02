China speeds up low-carbon shift through green energy development

(Xinhua) 13:06, June 02, 2026

An aerial drone photo taken on May 7, 2026 shows a view of the Huitengliang wind farm in Xilinhot City, Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. From the clear deployment in this year's government work report on accelerating the comprehensive green transition to the rigid target set in the "15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030)" outline of reducing carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP by 17 percent, and from the full shift to dual control over the total amount and intensity of carbon emissions to promoting the transformation of green industries, China is making green and low-carbon transition a new engine for high-quality development.

Driven by years of technological innovation and investment, China has emerged as a global leader in the green energy industry, with green energy becoming an increasingly important force in the country's green and low-carbon transition. (Photo by Liu Zejie/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 8, 2026 shows a view of 5.22-megawatt distributed photovoltaic (PV) project installed on rooftop space at Harbin Dongan Auto Engine Co., Ltd. in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. From the clear deployment in this year's government work report on accelerating the comprehensive green transition to the rigid target set in the "15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030)" outline of reducing carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP by 17 percent, and from the full shift to dual control over the total amount and intensity of carbon emissions to promoting the transformation of green industries, China is making green and low-carbon transition a new engine for high-quality development.

Driven by years of technological innovation and investment, China has emerged as a global leader in the green energy industry, with green energy becoming an increasingly important force in the country's green and low-carbon transition. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 8, 2026 shows a view of 5.22-megawatt distributed photovoltaic (PV) project installed on rooftop space at Harbin Dongan Auto Engine Co., Ltd. in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. From the clear deployment in this year's government work report on accelerating the comprehensive green transition to the rigid target set in the "15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030)" outline of reducing carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP by 17 percent, and from the full shift to dual control over the total amount and intensity of carbon emissions to promoting the transformation of green industries, China is making green and low-carbon transition a new engine for high-quality development.

Driven by years of technological innovation and investment, China has emerged as a global leader in the green energy industry, with green energy becoming an increasingly important force in the country's green and low-carbon transition. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 7, 2026 shows rooftop photovoltaic panels on buildings in Namu Village of Yangchang Township, Panzhou City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. From the clear deployment in this year's government work report on accelerating the comprehensive green transition to the rigid target set in the "15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030)" outline of reducing carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP by 17 percent, and from the full shift to dual control over the total amount and intensity of carbon emissions to promoting the transformation of green industries, China is making green and low-carbon transition a new engine for high-quality development.

Driven by years of technological innovation and investment, China has emerged as a global leader in the green energy industry, with green energy becoming an increasingly important force in the country's green and low-carbon transition. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Buses are charged at a charging station in Yining, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on April 29, 2026. From the clear deployment in this year's government work report on accelerating the comprehensive green transition to the rigid target set in the "15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030)" outline of reducing carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP by 17 percent, and from the full shift to dual control over the total amount and intensity of carbon emissions to promoting the transformation of green industries, China is making green and low-carbon transition a new engine for high-quality development.

Driven by years of technological innovation and investment, China has emerged as a global leader in the green energy industry, with green energy becoming an increasingly important force in the country's green and low-carbon transition. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

This photo taken on May 8, 2026 shows a view of an agrivoltaic power station in the Yi-Hui-Miao Autonomous County of Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province. From the clear deployment in this year's government work report on accelerating the comprehensive green transition to the rigid target set in the "15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030)" outline of reducing carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP by 17 percent, and from the full shift to dual control over the total amount and intensity of carbon emissions to promoting the transformation of green industries, China is making green and low-carbon transition a new engine for high-quality development.

Driven by years of technological innovation and investment, China has emerged as a global leader in the green energy industry, with green energy becoming an increasingly important force in the country's green and low-carbon transition. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 29, 2026 shows a waste-to-energy plant on the outskirts of Yining, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. From the clear deployment in this year's government work report on accelerating the comprehensive green transition to the rigid target set in the "15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030)" outline of reducing carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP by 17 percent, and from the full shift to dual control over the total amount and intensity of carbon emissions to promoting the transformation of green industries, China is making green and low-carbon transition a new engine for high-quality development.

Driven by years of technological innovation and investment, China has emerged as a global leader in the green energy industry, with green energy becoming an increasingly important force in the country's green and low-carbon transition. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Vehicles are charged at a charging station in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 8, 2026. From the clear deployment in this year's government work report on accelerating the comprehensive green transition to the rigid target set in the "15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030)" outline of reducing carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP by 17 percent, and from the full shift to dual control over the total amount and intensity of carbon emissions to promoting the transformation of green industries, China is making green and low-carbon transition a new engine for high-quality development.

Driven by years of technological innovation and investment, China has emerged as a global leader in the green energy industry, with green energy becoming an increasingly important force in the country's green and low-carbon transition. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 29, 2026 shows sheep grazing among photovoltaic panels at a 3.2-million-kilowatt solar power base in Nilka County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. From the clear deployment in this year's government work report on accelerating the comprehensive green transition to the rigid target set in the "15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030)" outline of reducing carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP by 17 percent, and from the full shift to dual control over the total amount and intensity of carbon emissions to promoting the transformation of green industries, China is making green and low-carbon transition a new engine for high-quality development.

Driven by years of technological innovation and investment, China has emerged as a global leader in the green energy industry, with green energy becoming an increasingly important force in the country's green and low-carbon transition. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 3, 2026 shows a wind farm in Wuhe County of Bengbu, east China's Anhui Province. From the clear deployment in this year's government work report on accelerating the comprehensive green transition to the rigid target set in the "15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030)" outline of reducing carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP by 17 percent, and from the full shift to dual control over the total amount and intensity of carbon emissions to promoting the transformation of green industries, China is making green and low-carbon transition a new engine for high-quality development.

Driven by years of technological innovation and investment, China has emerged as a global leader in the green energy industry, with green energy becoming an increasingly important force in the country's green and low-carbon transition. (Photo by Li Xiangqian/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 7, 2026 shows a view of the Hongmiao Ridge Circular Economy Eco-Industrial Park in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. The park serves as the city's hub for municipal waste treatment and resource recovery. From the clear deployment in this year's government work report on accelerating the comprehensive green transition to the rigid target set in the "15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030)" outline of reducing carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP by 17 percent, and from the full shift to dual control over the total amount and intensity of carbon emissions to promoting the transformation of green industries, China is making green and low-carbon transition a new engine for high-quality development.

Driven by years of technological innovation and investment, China has emerged as a global leader in the green energy industry, with green energy becoming an increasingly important force in the country's green and low-carbon transition. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 7, 2026 shows a view of the Baihetan hydropower station in southwest China. From the clear deployment in this year's government work report on accelerating the comprehensive green transition to the rigid target set in the "15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030)" outline of reducing carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP by 17 percent, and from the full shift to dual control over the total amount and intensity of carbon emissions to promoting the transformation of green industries, China is making green and low-carbon transition a new engine for high-quality development.

Driven by years of technological innovation and investment, China has emerged as a global leader in the green energy industry, with green energy becoming an increasingly important force in the country's green and low-carbon transition. (Photo by Yan Keren/Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 3, 2026 shows an aquavoltaic power station in Qiaoji Village of Bengbu City, east China's Anhui Province. From the clear deployment in this year's government work report on accelerating the comprehensive green transition to the rigid target set in the "15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030)" outline of reducing carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP by 17 percent, and from the full shift to dual control over the total amount and intensity of carbon emissions to promoting the transformation of green industries, China is making green and low-carbon transition a new engine for high-quality development.

Driven by years of technological innovation and investment, China has emerged as a global leader in the green energy industry, with green energy becoming an increasingly important force in the country's green and low-carbon transition. (Photo by Li Xiangqian/Xinhua)

Sheep graze under solar panels at an agrivoltaic power station in the Yi-Hui-Miao Autonomous County of Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 8, 2026. From the clear deployment in this year's government work report on accelerating the comprehensive green transition to the rigid target set in the "15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030)" outline of reducing carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP by 17 percent, and from the full shift to dual control over the total amount and intensity of carbon emissions to promoting the transformation of green industries, China is making green and low-carbon transition a new engine for high-quality development.

Driven by years of technological innovation and investment, China has emerged as a global leader in the green energy industry, with green energy becoming an increasingly important force in the country's green and low-carbon transition. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 7, 2026 shows a view of the Huitengliang wind farm in Xilinhot City, Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. From the clear deployment in this year's government work report on accelerating the comprehensive green transition to the rigid target set in the "15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030)" outline of reducing carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP by 17 percent, and from the full shift to dual control over the total amount and intensity of carbon emissions to promoting the transformation of green industries, China is making green and low-carbon transition a new engine for high-quality development.

Driven by years of technological innovation and investment, China has emerged as a global leader in the green energy industry, with green energy becoming an increasingly important force in the country's green and low-carbon transition. (Photo by Cui Weiguang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 7, 2026 shows wind turbines at a wind farm in Ulanqab, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. From the clear deployment in this year's government work report on accelerating the comprehensive green transition to the rigid target set in the "15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030)" outline of reducing carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP by 17 percent, and from the full shift to dual control over the total amount and intensity of carbon emissions to promoting the transformation of green industries, China is making green and low-carbon transition a new engine for high-quality development.

Driven by years of technological innovation and investment, China has emerged as a global leader in the green energy industry, with green energy becoming an increasingly important force in the country's green and low-carbon transition. (Photo by Ge Zhibiao/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 7, 2026 shows a view of the Baihetan hydropower station in southwest China. From the clear deployment in this year's government work report on accelerating the comprehensive green transition to the rigid target set in the "15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030)" outline of reducing carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP by 17 percent, and from the full shift to dual control over the total amount and intensity of carbon emissions to promoting the transformation of green industries, China is making green and low-carbon transition a new engine for high-quality development.

Driven by years of technological innovation and investment, China has emerged as a global leader in the green energy industry, with green energy becoming an increasingly important force in the country's green and low-carbon transition. (Photo by Yue Shixian/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Jan. 13, 2026 shows one of the turbine blades being hoisted at the construction site of a 20-megawatt offshore wind turbine unit in the coastal waters of southeast China's Fujian Province. From the clear deployment in this year's government work report on accelerating the comprehensive green transition to the rigid target set in the "15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030)" outline of reducing carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP by 17 percent, and from the full shift to dual control over the total amount and intensity of carbon emissions to promoting the transformation of green industries, China is making green and low-carbon transition a new engine for high-quality development.

Driven by years of technological innovation and investment, China has emerged as a global leader in the green energy industry, with green energy becoming an increasingly important force in the country's green and low-carbon transition. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

A drone photo taken on Jan. 13, 2026 shows part of an offshore wind turbine unit on the waters of southern Fujian in southwest China. From the clear deployment in this year's government work report on accelerating the comprehensive green transition to the rigid target set in the "15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030)" outline of reducing carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP by 17 percent, and from the full shift to dual control over the total amount and intensity of carbon emissions to promoting the transformation of green industries, China is making green and low-carbon transition a new engine for high-quality development.

Driven by years of technological innovation and investment, China has emerged as a global leader in the green energy industry, with green energy becoming an increasingly important force in the country's green and low-carbon transition. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)