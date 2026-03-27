Daqing Oilfield in NE China explores new pathways for green transformation, development

Xinhua) 11:22, March 27, 2026

An aerial drone photo taken on March 25, 2026 shows the photovoltaic panels at the low-carbon demonstration zone of Lamadian Oilfield in Daqing, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. As an important energy production base in China, Daqing Oilfield has been exploring new pathways for green transformation and development in recent years. While maintaining stable production of traditional energy, it has actively promoted the construction of photovoltaic, wind power and geothermal energy projects. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 25, 2026 shows the photovoltaic panels at the low-carbon demonstration zone of Lamadian Oilfield in Daqing, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. As an important energy production base in China, Daqing Oilfield has been exploring new pathways for green transformation and development in recent years. While maintaining stable production of traditional energy, it has actively promoted the construction of photovoltaic, wind power and geothermal energy projects. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 25, 2026 shows the pumpjacks at the low-carbon demonstration zone of Lamadian Oilfield in Daqing, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. As an important energy production base in China, Daqing Oilfield has been exploring new pathways for green transformation and development in recent years. While maintaining stable production of traditional energy, it has actively promoted the construction of photovoltaic, wind power and geothermal energy projects. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

A drone photo taken on March 25, 2026 shows the wind power generation equipment at the low-carbon demonstration zone of Lamadian Oilfield in Daqing, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. As an important energy production base in China, Daqing Oilfield has been exploring new pathways for green transformation and development in recent years. While maintaining stable production of traditional energy, it has actively promoted the construction of photovoltaic, wind power and geothermal energy projects. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Technicians inspect the photovoltaic power generation equipment at the low-carbon demonstration zone of Lamadian Oilfield in Daqing, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 25, 2026. As an important energy production base in China, Daqing Oilfield has been exploring new pathways for green transformation and development in recent years. While maintaining stable production of traditional energy, it has actively promoted the construction of photovoltaic, wind power and geothermal energy projects. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Staff members monitor the operation data of new energy equipment at the intelligent command center of Lamadian Oilfield in Daqing, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 25, 2026. As an important energy production base in China, Daqing Oilfield has been exploring new pathways for green transformation and development in recent years. While maintaining stable production of traditional energy, it has actively promoted the construction of photovoltaic, wind power and geothermal energy projects. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Technicians inspect the photovoltaic power generation equipment at the low-carbon demonstration zone of Lamadian Oilfield in Daqing, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 25, 2026. As an important energy production base in China, Daqing Oilfield has been exploring new pathways for green transformation and development in recent years. While maintaining stable production of traditional energy, it has actively promoted the construction of photovoltaic, wind power and geothermal energy projects. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Technicians check the operation of the wind power equipment at the low-carbon demonstration zone of Lamadian Oilfield in Daqing, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 25, 2026. As an important energy production base in China, Daqing Oilfield has been exploring new pathways for green transformation and development in recent years. While maintaining stable production of traditional energy, it has actively promoted the construction of photovoltaic, wind power and geothermal energy projects. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

A worker maintains a pumpjack at Daqing Oilfield in Daqing, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 6, 2026. As an important energy production base in China, Daqing Oilfield has been exploring new pathways for green transformation and development in recent years. While maintaining stable production of traditional energy, it has actively promoted the construction of photovoltaic, wind power and geothermal energy projects. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

A technician inspects the photovoltaic power generation equipment at the low-carbon demonstration zone of Lamadian Oilfield in Daqing, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 25, 2026. As an important energy production base in China, Daqing Oilfield has been exploring new pathways for green transformation and development in recent years. While maintaining stable production of traditional energy, it has actively promoted the construction of photovoltaic, wind power and geothermal energy projects. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

A technician inspects the photovoltaic power generation equipment at the low-carbon demonstration zone of Lamadian Oilfield in Daqing, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 25, 2026. As an important energy production base in China, Daqing Oilfield has been exploring new pathways for green transformation and development in recent years. While maintaining stable production of traditional energy, it has actively promoted the construction of photovoltaic, wind power and geothermal energy projects. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)