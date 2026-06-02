China services trade fair to debut support zone for firms expanding overseas

Xinhua) 09:06, June 02, 2026

BEIJING, June 1 (Xinhua) -- China's flagship services trade fair will add a dedicated area this year for companies seeking support in expanding overseas, Beijing authorities said on Monday.

The 2026 China International Fair for Trade in Services, or CIFTIS, will for the first time set up a promotion and roadshow zone for overseas-expansion services, bringing together providers in finance, law, accounting, intellectual property, advertising and human resources.

The zone will offer roadshow presentations, professional consulting and space for business talks, according to a press conference held in Beijing.

Zhao Qizhou, an official with the Beijing Municipal Commerce Bureau, said the 2026 fair will continue to feature comprehensive exhibitions and nine thematic exhibitions. Dedicated overseas-expansion service areas will be incorporated into four of these thematic exhibitions: telecommunications, computer and information services, sports services, transport and business services, as well as education services.

Preparations for the fair's permanent venue at Shougang Park, a former steel mill site in western Beijing, are also moving ahead. Jiang Nan, deputy general manager of Shougang Group, said renovation and construction work began immediately after the 2025 edition of the fair closed.

The main structures of newly built exhibition spaces have been completed, while curtain walls, mechanical and electrical installation, interior finishing, outdoor utilities and landscaping are under way.

Norway will be the guest country of honor at the 2026 fair, with a national pavilion focused on green energy, digital technology, healthy home products and high-end nutrition.

More than 40 countries and international organizations, including Norway, Australia and the International Bamboo and Rattan Organization, have confirmed plans to set up exhibitions or host events at the fair.

Over 250 companies and institutions, such as China Mobile, Bank of China, Tencent, Walmart, Siemens, Eli Lilly and Johnson & Johnson, are expected to participate.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)