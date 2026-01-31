China's int'l trade in goods, services hit 5.28 trillion yuan in December

Xinhua, January 31, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- The value of China's international trade in goods and services totaled approximately 5.28 trillion yuan (about 758 billion U.S. dollars) in December, official data showed on Friday.

Of the total, exports of goods came in at about 2.66 trillion yuan and imports exceeded 1.81 trillion yuan, creating a surplus of 853.3 billion yuan, according to data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

Exports of services totaled 354.1 billion yuan and imports reached 450.7 billion yuan, resulting in a deficit of 96.6 billion yuan.

In U.S. dollar terms, China's exports of goods and services amounted to 427.6 billion U.S. dollars in December, and its imports came to 320.4 billion U.S. dollars, leaving a surplus of 107.2 billion U.S. dollars, according to the administration.

