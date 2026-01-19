China's service output up 5.4 pct in 2025

Xinhua) 13:16, January 19, 2026

Head of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Kang Yi (C), and Fu Linghui (R), spokesperson and chief economist of the NBS and director general of the Department of Comprehensive Statistics of the NBS, attend a press conference held by the State Council Information Office (SCIO) on China's economic performance in 2025, in Beijing, capital of China, on Jan. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)

BEIJING, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- China's value-added service output went up 5.4 percent year on year in 2025, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Monday.

The value-added output of information transmission, software and IT service sectors increased 11.1 percent, while that of leasing and business services expanded 10.3 percent year on year.

The index gauging the country's service industry output rose 5 percent year on year in December, Kang Yi, head of the NBS, told a press conference.

