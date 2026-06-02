China's Unitree Robotics clears STAR Market listing review

Xinhua) 09:02, June 02, 2026

SHANGHAI, June 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese humanoid robot maker Unitree Robotics passed the review of its initial public offering (IPO) application on the country's STAR Market on Monday, according to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Based in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Unitree Robotics specializes in the development of high-performance humanoid and quadruped robots, robot components and embodied AI models. It was among the first in the world to commercialize high-performance quadruped robots and apply them to industrial scenarios.

The company's prospectus states it plans to raise 4.2 billion yuan (about 616.13 million U.S. dollars) through the IPO. The proceeds will be used for projects involving the research and development of intelligent robot models and robotic bodies, the development of new intelligent robot products, and the construction of an intelligent robot manufacturing base.

The firm's operating revenue rose from 159 million yuan in 2023 to 393 million yuan in 2024, and reached nearly 1.7 billion yuan in 2025, the prospectus said.

Unitree Robotics expects its revenue to range between 1.052 billion yuan and 1.128 billion yuan in the first half of 2026. Net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company, excluding non-recurring gains and losses, is projected to stand between 236 million yuan and 283 million yuan.

In June 2025, the China Securities Regulatory Commission rolled out a package of measures to further reform the STAR Market, including a pilot pre-review mechanism for IPO applications from high-quality technology companies. Unitree Robotics is the second company to file an IPO application under this mechanism.

The STAR Market was inaugurated in June 2019 at the Shanghai Stock Exchange. It is designed to bolster companies in the high-tech and strategic emerging sectors.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)