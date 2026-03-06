China to add "more targeted, inclusive" listing standards to ChiNext board: securities regulator

Xinhua) 15:59, March 06, 2026

BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- A "more targeted and inclusive" set of listing standards will be added to the ChiNext board in the near future, said Wu Qing, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, on Friday.

Active support will be given to high-quality innovative and entrepreneurial firms operating in new types of consumption and modern services to issue shares on the ChiNext board, Wu told a press conference on the sidelines of the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress.

The ChiNext board is China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)