China unveils first batch of firms listed on SSE's sci-tech growth tier

Xinhua) 10:06, October 28, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- The Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) on Tuesday released the first batch of enterprises listed on a sci-tech growth tier on the country's Nasdaq-style Science and Technology Innovation Board, also known as the STAR Market.

The move came after the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), the country's securities regulator, announced on June 18 this year the setting up of the sci-tech growth tier, highlighting better support for high-quality tech enterprises that are not profitable yet.

Li Chao, CSRC vice chairman, said at a listing ceremony on Tuesday that the latest move marks a solid new step forward in the capital market's support for technological innovation and the development of new quality productive forces.

