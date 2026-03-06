Total market capitalization of China's A-shares tops 110 trln yuan: securities regulator

Xinhua) 15:55, March 06, 2026

BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- Total market capitalization of A-shares has exceeded 110 trillion yuan (about 15.9 trillion U.S. dollars), said Wu Qing, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, at a press conference Friday on the sidelines of the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress.

