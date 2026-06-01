Feature: Chinese language competition inspires Myanmar students to aim higher

Xinhua) 15:44, June 01, 2026

YANGON, June 1 (Xinhua) -- With hearts racing and dreams of future opportunities in mind, young Chinese-language learners stepped onto the stage one by one, transforming months of study into moments of performance before a packed audience in Yangon.

Organized by the Center for Language Education and Cooperation under China's Ministry of Education and the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar, the final round of the 2026 "Chinese Bridge" Chinese proficiency competition for foreign college, secondary school, and primary school students in Yangon brought together students from across the city on Sunday.

Fifteen finalists competed before an audience of about 100 teachers, parents, and fellow students.

Among the finalist contestants was 14-year-old Hsu Htoo Thadar from Bowen Chinese School. She spoke about her motivation for joining the competition. "I participated in the contest because I am interested in the 'Chinese Bridge' program," she said.

Her connection to the Chinese language began at an early age. Having lived in China when she was younger, she learned the language there and later continued her studies in Myanmar. Over the years, she has participated in more than 10 competitions and won several prizes, but this was her first "Chinese Bridge" contest.

Despite her experience, she admitted feeling nervous before stepping onto the stage. "I was anxious before going on stage, but once I started speaking, I felt much less nervous," she said.

Hsu Htoo Thadar also has ambitious plans for the future. She said that she hopes to attend Fudan University in China one day.

Her father, U Thein Han, said his daughter's enthusiasm for Chinese has been clear for many years. "She has always been interested in Chinese and enjoys learning the language," he said.

He added that teachers frequently select her to represent the school in competitions because of her strong language skills.

Preparation for the contest was a team effort involving teachers, parents, and the student herself, he said. "As parents, we support her whenever necessary," he said.

He said that he believes Chinese-language skills will create valuable opportunities for young people in the future. "Nowadays, Chinese is very important. Knowing the language will be a great advantage wherever a child goes," he added.

Another contestant, 13-year-old Kyel Sin Lin Latt from Lehua International Education Center, said, "It is my first time participating in such a competition, and I was very nervous."

Like many of her peers, she began learning Chinese at a young age and developed a strong attachment to the language. "Chinese is like my native language. It is my favorite language," she said.

For her, the biggest challenge was speaking in front of a large audience. "There are so many teachers, students, and other people watching. Standing in front of everyone and speaking is very difficult for me," she said.

Teachers played a crucial role in preparing students for the competition. Ma Aye Aye Phyu, a teacher from Lehua International Education Center, said, "We first selected students within our school and began preparing for the competition in April. Our teachers trained them for the contest."

She also noted the growing popularity of Chinese language learning in Myanmar. "More and more students are learning Chinese in recent years. There are now many Chinese language schools not only in Yangon but also in other cities and towns," she said.

Phyo Hsu Yee, a teacher and official from the Eastern Language and Business Center, said participants are tested not only on their speaking abilities but also on their knowledge of Chinese culture, history, geography, and current affairs. "The competition helps improve students' Chinese language skills and increases their confidence. It also helps them develop other talents," she said.

She emphasized that understanding culture and history is an important part of language education. "When students learn about the culture and history behind a language, they learn more effectively," she said.

"Participating in events like this helps them gain a deeper understanding and supports their language learning," she added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)