Interview: Tajikistan, China eye closer cooperation in water resources, environmental protection, says FM

Xinhua) 10:32, June 01, 2026

People attend the thematic session of the 4th High-Level International Conference on the International Decade for Action "Water for Sustainable Development" (2018-2028), in Dushanbe, capital of Tajikistan, May 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

"Cooperation between Tajikistan and China in the fields of ecology and water resources continues to deepen, creating new opportunities for joint research and practical projects," said Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin.

DUSHANBE, May 31 (Xinhua) -- Tajikistan and China are steadily expanding cooperation in ecology and water resources through joint projects on water conservation, glacier preservation and green energy, Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin has said.

Bilateral cooperation has entered a new stage since Tajik President Emomali Rahmon's state visit to China earlier this month, Muhriddin said in an exclusive interview with Xinhua on the sidelines of the fourth high-level International Conference on the International Decade for Action "Water for Sustainable Development" (2018-2028), held in the Tajik capital of Dushanbe last week.

During the visit, the two countries signed a joint statement on deepening their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in the new era, which sets priorities for strengthening bilateral cooperation across the board, he said.

Muhriddin said the National Academy of Sciences of Tajikistan and the Chinese Academy of Sciences are jointly implementing the "Water and Science" project, which focuses on glacier preservation, biodiversity conservation and the sustainable use of water resources.

The two sides also plan to carry out joint projects involving equipment supply, technology transfer and standardization in the renewable energy sector, covering photovoltaics, wind power, energy storage systems and other areas of green energy, he said.

Relevant agencies of the two countries are also working together to develop advanced disaster monitoring and early-warning systems, as well as satellite-based platforms for analyzing large-scale meteorological data, he said.

"Cooperation between Tajikistan and China in the fields of ecology and water resources continues to deepen, creating new opportunities for joint research and practical projects," the minister said.

"Water is the foundation of sustainable development and is closely linked to climate action, food and energy security, ecosystem protection and improvements in people's quality of life," he said. "That is why addressing water-related challenges requires stronger international cooperation, greater political will and the translation of commitments into concrete actions."

Located in Central Asia, Tajikistan covers an area of about 143,100 square km and ranks eighth in the world in terms of water resource reserves. Glaciers serve as the country's primary source of freshwater. However, accelerated glacier melting caused by global climate change poses serious risks to the region's future water security.

Muhriddin stressed that glaciers are the main source of freshwater for Central Asia and play a vital role in ensuring regional water, energy and food security. Tajikistan regards glacier preservation as one of the key priorities of its foreign policy and climate agenda, he said.

The minister added that Tajikistan attaches great importance to strengthening international partnerships in glacier monitoring, data sharing and technology exchanges, while enhancing developing countries' access to financial and technical resources.

Tajikistan will further promote sustainable international financing mechanisms for climate and water initiatives, including more support for establishing a trust fund to finance glacier preservation, he said.

Muhriddin emphasized that glacier preservation is a global issue requiring collective responsibility, long-term visions and concerted efforts by the international community.

"Only through united international efforts can we ensure a sustainable future for water resources and climate stability," he said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)