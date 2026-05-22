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Tajikistan reaffirms adherence to one-China principle
(Xinhua) 09:39, May 22, 2026
DUSHANBE, May 21 (Xinhua) -- Tajikistan firmly adheres to the one-China principle, a Tajik Foreign Ministry official said on Wednesday.
Saidjon Shafizoda, acting head of the information and press department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, made the remarks at a briefing held at the Chinese Embassy in Tajikistan.
He said that Tajikistan supports the one-China principle and backs all efforts by the Chinese side to safeguard national unity and territorial integrity.
The position, he noted, has been written into joint statements and political documents signed by the two countries within the framework of the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Tajikistan in the new era.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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