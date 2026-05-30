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Xiaomi's new smartphone presented during launching event at Xiaomi store in Seoul
(Xinhua) 10:42, May 30, 2026
A staff member presents Xiaomi's new smartphone "17T" during a launching event at a Xiaomi store in Seoul, South Korea, May 29, 2026. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)
A staff member presents Xiaomi's new smartphone "17T" during a launching event at a Xiaomi store in Seoul, South Korea, May 29, 2026. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)
A staff member presents Xiaomi's new smartphone "17T" during a launching event at a Xiaomi store in Seoul, South Korea, May 29, 2026. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)
A staff member presents Xiaomi's new smartphone "17T" during a launching event at a Xiaomi store in Seoul, South Korea, May 29, 2026. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Hongyu)
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