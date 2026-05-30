Factbox: May expos showcase vitality of China's economy

Xinhua) 09:52, May 30, 2026

BEIJING, May 29 (Xinhua) -- Several major exhibitions across China this May have drawn massive participation from domestic and international businesses, reflecting the country's economic vitality, technological innovation and commitment to its international opening-up policies.

Here are some key facts and figures from these events.

The 139th China Import and Export Fair, also known as Canton Fair, saw the number of overseas buyers hit a new record high, with on-site export deals reaching 25.7 billion U.S. dollars. Products categorized as new, green and intelligent each accounted for over 20 percent of offerings at the event, which concluded on May 5.

Following the fair, Dongguan in south China's Guangdong Province hosted an international procurement matching event for foreign trade industry clusters, inviting 100 overseas buyers to connect with local enterprises, extending the fair's impact beyond the event itself.

The 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair, held from May 21 to 25, recorded total attendance exceeding 2.8 million visits. The Guangdong delegation alone signed contracts and letters of intent worth over 10 billion yuan (about 1.47 billion U.S. dollars).

At the event, 22 key cultural industry projects were signed, spanning fields, including film and television, animation, online gaming, e-sports, performing arts and online audiovisual.

Over 200 leading AI companies showcased at the Shenzhen cultural fair, with AI short dramas, digital performing arts and virtual directors emerging as new business formats. Over its 20-plus editions, the added value of the city's cultural industry has surged from 16.3 billion yuan in 2004 to 320 billion yuan in 2025, an approximately 18-fold increase over two decades.

The fair's vibrant scenes reflect China's consumption potential and economic structural transformation, as the country's per capita spending on education, culture and entertainment grew by 9.4 percent year-on-year in 2025, bringing robust growth in development-oriented consumption.

The 10th Silk Road International Exposition in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, attracted nearly 200 overseas enterprises from 64 countries. Over the 10 editions, 15 nations including Thailand, Kyrgyzstan and Georgia have served as guest countries of honor, with over 30,000 types of specialty goods exhibited and total attendance exceeding 1.2 million visits.

At this year's Silk Road Expo, held from May 21 to 25, a port-trade-industry integration zone was set up for the first time, where the China-Europe Freight Train (Xi'an) showcased its 18 international routes. Featuring a maximum payload of 200 kg, a heavy-duty multi-rotor drone developed by a Northwestern Polytechnical University team drew significant attention. The expo participants also reached multiple consensus positions on green industry, digital economy and desertification control.

The 2026 World Intelligent Industry Expo, which opened in Tianjin on May 28, showcased a full-chain display from chips, computing power, large models and operating systems to robots, intelligent connected vehicles and deep-sea equipment, as well as smart healthcare and smart home applications. Green and low-carbon advanced manufacturing projects made up an important share of the projects.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Hongyu)