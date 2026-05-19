China's invoice data shows sales surge in AI-related sectors in first four months

Xinhua) 13:36, May 19, 2026

BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese enterprises posted considerable growth in sales revenue in the first four months of 2026, with those involved in the artificial intelligence (AI) industry posting particularly strong growth, according to the invoice data released on Tuesday by China's State Taxation Administration.

During this period, sales revenue from the manufacture of electronic specialty materials and integrated circuits, which are directly related to AI production and application, surged 70 percent and 54.4 percent year on year, respectively, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, sales revenue from the intelligent in-vehicle equipment and robotics sectors related to AI terminal applications, grew by 50.7 percent and 27.5 percent year on year, respectively.

Sales revenue from high-tech manufacturing, in general, rose 14.9 percent year on year, and accounted for 18.1 percent of all sales revenue from the manufacturing sector, the data showed.

Amid China's measures aimed at boosting consumption, the service consumption market remained vibrant in the first four months of this year, with sales revenue from travel agencies and culture-sports-entertainment industries posting double-digit growth. Sales revenue from catering and delivery services, as well as guesthouse services, increased by 7.7 percent and 14.1 percent, respectively.

Huang Lixin, an official with the State Taxation Administration, said that the invoice data suggests that China's economic recovery has been steadily strengthened since the beginning of 2026, with the improving growth momentum and high-quality development demonstrating the economy's resilience and dynamism.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)