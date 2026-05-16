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China reports current account surplus in Q1
(Xinhua) 10:17, May 16, 2026
BEIJING, May 15 (Xinhua) -- China's current account surplus was 184.1 billion U.S. dollars in the first quarter (Q1) of the year, preliminary data of the balance of payments showed on Friday.
Of the total, the surplus under trade in goods came in at 247.4 billion U.S. dollars, and the deficit under trade in services stood at 59.6 billion U.S. dollars, according to the data released by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.
In terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), China's current account surplus was 134.4 billion SDRs during the period.
SDRs are interest-bearing international reserve assets created by the International Monetary Fund to supplement other reserve assets of member countries.
(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Kou Jie)
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