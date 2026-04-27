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Profits of China's major industrial firms expand 15.5 pct in Q1
(Xinhua) 14:33, April 27, 2026
BEIJING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- Profits of China's major industrial firms increased 15.5 percent year on year in the first quarter of 2026, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Monday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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