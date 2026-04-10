China's success stems from its path, visions, model: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:11, April 10, 2026

BEIJING, April 9 (Xinhua) -- For a country as large as China, there is never a shortcut to prosperity, and China's success is the success of the Chinese path, visions and model, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Thursday when commenting on a foreign article on China's economy.

Recently, former Finance Minister of Greece and economist Yanis Varoufakis said in his article that in order to hide their own failures, Western leaders weave the fiction that "China has cheated its way to prosperity" and that the reasons for China's economic success should be viewed from a more objective perspective.

China's success is not an accident, still less a result of "cheating," said Mao, adding it is a manifestation of the strengths of China's system.

Mao said she had read the article which she thinks is "well-reasoned, evidence-based, objective and well-informed."

She pointed out that China relies on the leadership of the Communist Party of China and the efforts of the Chinese people to achieve development and prosperity.

China has the perseverance to turn development blueprint into reality. For decades, China continues to formulate and implement five-year plans, and there is long-term continuity and consistency in China's development goals and policies.

"Also, China has the ability to pool efforts to get big things done," Mao said, adding that China mobilizes resources from various quarters to form synergy and achieve coordinated development.

She explained that China has the world's largest middle-income group and is the second-largest consumer market.

Moreover, China has a strong industrial system with a whole range of industrial sectors and well-established supporting facilities.

"China also boasts remarkable human resources," said the spokesperson, adding the country is home to the largest cohort of R&D personnel in the world and is quickly turning its huge population into talent dividends.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)