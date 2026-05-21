China's fiscal revenue up 3.5 pct in first 4 months
BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- China's fiscal revenue expanded 3.5 percent year on year to 8.34 trillion yuan (about 1.22 trillion U.S. dollars) in the first four months of 2026, data from the Ministry of Finance showed on Wednesday.
The pace of growth picked up by 1.1 percentage points compared with the first quarter of the year, pointing to a steady improvement in fiscal revenue performance.
In the first four months, the country's tax revenue totaled 6.81 trillion yuan, up 3.9 percent year on year, with the growth rate 1.7 percentage points higher than that in the first quarter.
The country's fiscal expenditure climbed 1.3 percent year on year to 9.48 trillion yuan during the period. A breakdown of the data showed the central government's fiscal expenditure rose 5.1 percent, while local government expenditure saw a 0.7-percent increase.
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