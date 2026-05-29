China releases role model stories to honor science and technology workers

Xinhua) 16:23, May 29, 2026

BEIJING, May 29 (Xinhua) -- The Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the China Association for Science and Technology released the inspiring stories of "the Most Beautiful Sci-tech Workers" on Friday to encourage dedication to science.

These role models include Yu Zongren, Kong Hainan, Su Quanke, Song Rende, Chen Lei, Jin Haizu, Zhao Yang, Gui Haichao, Xu Hongjie, and Huang Guiyun, with their work spanning the frontiers of science and technology, national economic development, the major needs of the country, and the health and safety of the people.

Their research fields include aerospace applications, deep-sea exploration, new energy batteries, cross-sea bridges, plateau livestock farming, ecological protection, epilepsy treatment, and science popularization.

In 2017, China designated May 30 as the National Science and Technology Workers Day to encourage hard work and dedication to science.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)