Food microbial technology researcher awarded May Day national labor medal

Xinhua) 09:45, May 04, 2026

Zhang Yuhong (L) talks with her student at an institute of agricultural product development and food science in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 29, 2026.

Zhang Yuhong is a senior researcher specializing in agricultural products and food science in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region.

Based at the region's institute of agricultural product development and food science, Zhang has dedicated her career to applying food microbial technology to modernizing plateau specialties.

In 2019, her team launched a project to develop and commercialize highland barley liquor, significantly improving the yield over three years of research.

In 2023, the team began collecting traditional yogurt samples across Xizang's farming and pastoral areas. Their findings have since helped to reduce the reliance on imported strains.

The team has also built a bank of more than 2,000 food microbial strains from traditional foods in Xizang.

Zhang was awarded May Day national labor medal this year for her contributions. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Zhang Yuhong works at an institute of agricultural product development and food science in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 29, 2026.

Zhang Yuhong is a senior researcher specializing in agricultural products and food science in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region.

Based at the region's institute of agricultural product development and food science, Zhang has dedicated her career to applying food microbial technology to modernizing plateau specialties.

In 2019, her team launched a project to develop and commercialize highland barley liquor, significantly improving the yield over three years of research.

In 2023, the team began collecting traditional yogurt samples across Xizang's farming and pastoral areas. Their findings have since helped to reduce the reliance on imported strains.

The team has also built a bank of more than 2,000 food microbial strains from traditional foods in Xizang.

Zhang was awarded May Day national labor medal this year for her contributions. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Zhang Yuhong poses for a photo at an institute of agricultural product development and food science in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 29, 2026.

Zhang Yuhong is a senior researcher specializing in agricultural products and food science in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region.

Based at the region's institute of agricultural product development and food science, Zhang has dedicated her career to applying food microbial technology to modernizing plateau specialties.

In 2019, her team launched a project to develop and commercialize highland barley liquor, significantly improving the yield over three years of research.

In 2023, the team began collecting traditional yogurt samples across Xizang's farming and pastoral areas. Their findings have since helped to reduce the reliance on imported strains.

The team has also built a bank of more than 2,000 food microbial strains from traditional foods in Xizang.

Zhang was awarded May Day national labor medal this year for her contributions. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Zhang Yuhong is pictured at an institute of agricultural product development and food science in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 29, 2026.

Zhang Yuhong is a senior researcher specializing in agricultural products and food science in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region.

Based at the region's institute of agricultural product development and food science, Zhang has dedicated her career to applying food microbial technology to modernizing plateau specialties.

In 2019, her team launched a project to develop and commercialize highland barley liquor, significantly improving the yield over three years of research.

In 2023, the team began collecting traditional yogurt samples across Xizang's farming and pastoral areas. Their findings have since helped to reduce the reliance on imported strains.

The team has also built a bank of more than 2,000 food microbial strains from traditional foods in Xizang.

Zhang was awarded May Day national labor medal this year for her contributions. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Zhang Yuhong (L) checks stored beef samples at an institute of agricultural product development and food science in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 29, 2026.

Zhang Yuhong is a senior researcher specializing in agricultural products and food science in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region.

Based at the region's institute of agricultural product development and food science, Zhang has dedicated her career to applying food microbial technology to modernizing plateau specialties.

In 2019, her team launched a project to develop and commercialize highland barley liquor, significantly improving the yield over three years of research.

In 2023, the team began collecting traditional yogurt samples across Xizang's farming and pastoral areas. Their findings have since helped to reduce the reliance on imported strains.

The team has also built a bank of more than 2,000 food microbial strains from traditional foods in Xizang.

Zhang was awarded May Day national labor medal this year for her contributions. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Zhang Yuhong (L) works at an institute of agricultural product development and food science in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 29, 2026.

Zhang Yuhong is a senior researcher specializing in agricultural products and food science in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region.

Based at the region's institute of agricultural product development and food science, Zhang has dedicated her career to applying food microbial technology to modernizing plateau specialties.

In 2019, her team launched a project to develop and commercialize highland barley liquor, significantly improving the yield over three years of research.

In 2023, the team began collecting traditional yogurt samples across Xizang's farming and pastoral areas. Their findings have since helped to reduce the reliance on imported strains.

The team has also built a bank of more than 2,000 food microbial strains from traditional foods in Xizang.

Zhang was awarded May Day national labor medal this year for her contributions. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Zhang Yuhong examines the changes in yogurt during its storage period at an institute of agricultural product development and food science in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 29, 2026.

Zhang Yuhong is a senior researcher specializing in agricultural products and food science in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region.

Based at the region's institute of agricultural product development and food science, Zhang has dedicated her career to applying food microbial technology to modernizing plateau specialties.

In 2019, her team launched a project to develop and commercialize highland barley liquor, significantly improving the yield over three years of research.

In 2023, the team began collecting traditional yogurt samples across Xizang's farming and pastoral areas. Their findings have since helped to reduce the reliance on imported strains.

The team has also built a bank of more than 2,000 food microbial strains from traditional foods in Xizang.

Zhang was awarded May Day national labor medal this year for her contributions. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Zhang Yuhong inspects microbial preservation conditions at an institute of agricultural product development and food science in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 29, 2026.

Zhang Yuhong is a senior researcher specializing in agricultural products and food science in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region.

Based at the region's institute of agricultural product development and food science, Zhang has dedicated her career to applying food microbial technology to modernizing plateau specialties.

In 2019, her team launched a project to develop and commercialize highland barley liquor, significantly improving the yield over three years of research.

In 2023, the team began collecting traditional yogurt samples across Xizang's farming and pastoral areas. Their findings have since helped to reduce the reliance on imported strains.

The team has also built a bank of more than 2,000 food microbial strains from traditional foods in Xizang.

Zhang was awarded May Day national labor medal this year for her contributions. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Zhang Yuhong (L) and her colleagues check the separation status of the whey at an institute of agricultural product development and food science in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 29, 2026.

Zhang Yuhong is a senior researcher specializing in agricultural products and food science in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region.

Based at the region's institute of agricultural product development and food science, Zhang has dedicated her career to applying food microbial technology to modernizing plateau specialties.

In 2019, her team launched a project to develop and commercialize highland barley liquor, significantly improving the yield over three years of research.

In 2023, the team began collecting traditional yogurt samples across Xizang's farming and pastoral areas. Their findings have since helped to reduce the reliance on imported strains.

The team has also built a bank of more than 2,000 food microbial strains from traditional foods in Xizang.

Zhang was awarded May Day national labor medal this year for her contributions. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Zhang Yuhong works at an institute of agricultural product development and food science in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 29, 2026.

Zhang Yuhong is a senior researcher specializing in agricultural products and food science in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region.

Based at the region's institute of agricultural product development and food science, Zhang has dedicated her career to applying food microbial technology to modernizing plateau specialties.

In 2019, her team launched a project to develop and commercialize highland barley liquor, significantly improving the yield over three years of research.

In 2023, the team began collecting traditional yogurt samples across Xizang's farming and pastoral areas. Their findings have since helped to reduce the reliance on imported strains.

The team has also built a bank of more than 2,000 food microbial strains from traditional foods in Xizang.

Zhang was awarded May Day national labor medal this year for her contributions. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Kou Jie)