Lei Jun: Xiaomi EV to launch global expansion in 2027, with Germany as first stop

At the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition on April 24, Lei Jun, founder of Xiaomi Group, said the company plans to begin its global expansion in 2027, selecting Germany as its first overseas market.

He described the move as a new "from zero to one" journey, noting that competing in one of the world's most mature automotive markets will help Xiaomi improve its products and gain broader international recognition. He also expressed confidence that China's auto industry is already strong and should continue moving toward the high-end segment.

Lei added that the company attaches great importance to automotive culture and talent development, believing that a passion for cars is key to building quality vehicles. By entering the German market, Xiaomi aims to lead in mechanical engineering, digitalization, intelligence and ecosystem integration, delivering industry-leading innovations.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Wu Chengliang)