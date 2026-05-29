RCEP local governments and friendship cities cooperation forum opens in Huangshan

Xinhua) 13:57, May 29, 2026

Participants attend the opening ceremony of the 2026 Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Local Governments and Friendship Cities Cooperation (Huangshan) Forum in Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province, on May 28, 2026. Hosted by Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and the People's Government of Anhui Province, the forum opened in Huangshan on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

Participants view a humanoid robot performing during the 2026 Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Local Governments and Friendship Cities Cooperation (Huangshan) Forum in Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province, on May 28, 2026. Hosted by Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and the People's Government of Anhui Province, the forum opened in Huangshan on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

This photo taken on May 28, 2026 shows a view of the signing ceremony of the 2026 Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Local Governments and Friendship Cities Cooperation (Huangshan) Forum in Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province. Hosted by Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and the People's Government of Anhui Province, the forum opened in Huangshan on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

Participants view the She inkstone during the 2026 Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Local Governments and Friendship Cities Cooperation (Huangshan) Forum in Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province, on May 28, 2026. Hosted by Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and the People's Government of Anhui Province, the forum opened in Huangshan on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

This photo taken on May 28, 2026 shows a view of the opening ceremony of the 2026 Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Local Governments and Friendship Cities Cooperation (Huangshan) Forum in Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province. Hosted by Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and the People's Government of Anhui Province, the forum opened in Huangshan on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)