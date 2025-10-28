China will safeguard multilateral trading system with greater resolve -- premier

October 28, 2025

Chinese Premier Li Qiang attends the fifth Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Leaders' Meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Oct. 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Monday that China is determined to safeguard the multilateral trading system with greater resolve, and stands ready to work with all parties to uphold true multilateralism.

Li made the remarks while addressing the fifth Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Leaders' Meeting held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Monday.

In his remarks, he recalled that Chinese President Xi Jinping once said that "only openness, inclusiveness and win-win cooperation is the right way forward for humanity."

Since the RCEP agreement came into effect more than three years ago, economic and trade cooperation among its members has continued to deepen against the backdrop of generally weak global economic momentum, and the regional economy has maintained relatively rapid growth, he said.

Throughout this process, he said, the agreement has played an irreplaceable and important role -- expanding the space for joint development among members, providing a mechanism for safeguarding economic security, and building a platform for advancing innovation cooperation.

Li pointed out that the current international economic and trade landscape is undergoing complex changes, with unilateralism and protectionism on the rise, posing significant risks to the region. He called on all parties to collaborate more closely to jointly address challenges and work collectively to advance development.

Li called for fostering a more open regional market by strengthening market connectivity, promoting regional economic integration, accelerating the expansion process, and supporting applicants such as China's Hong Kong in joining the RCEP.

He called on all parties to take more proactive actions to promote the improvement and upgrade of the agreement, saying that all parties should fully implement their commitments under the agreement with high quality, actively align with high-standard international economic and trade rules, and explore greater breakthroughs in cooperation in areas such as market access, government procurement, digital and green sectors, as well as industrial and supply chains.

Li stressed that China will continue to support ASEAN centrality and, together with all parties, safeguard the stability of the regional multilateral trading system.

China is ready to pool wisdom and strength with all sides to achieve more practical outcomes in RCEP cooperation and jointly create a bright future of shared prosperity, Li said.

Other leaders attending the meeting said the global economy is facing significantly increasing instability and uncertainty while the multilateral trading system has been impacted.

Since its entry into force, the RCEP, the world's largest free trade arrangement, has effectively promoted the liberalization and facilitation of regional trade and investment, and played a positive role in improving the resilience of regional economic growth, maintaining the stability of industrial and supply chains, and enhancing cultural and people-to-people exchanges, they said.

They called on all parties to strengthen mechanism building, actively promote expansion of membership, continuously unleash potential, achieve more substantive results in trade, investment, innovation, digital economy and other fields.

The leaders also urged all related parties to safeguard the free, fair and open multilateral trading system, and better benefit the transformative development of various countries, as well as the forward-looking and inclusive growth of the region.

A leaders' joint statement was also issued at the meeting.

