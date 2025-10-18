RCEP heritage alliance signs first cooperation agreements

Xinhua) 15:58, October 18, 2025

HEFEI, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- The RCEP Member States World Heritage Cooperation Alliance (RCEP-WHCA) on Friday announced the signing of five cooperation agreements with tourism promotion organizations or between its members.

The agreements -- RCEP-WHCA's first batch of cooperation results -- were signed during the alliance's inaugural general assembly in the city of Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province.

The alliance established partnerships with the Global Sustainable Tourism Council and the Pacific Asia Travel Association. The Mount Huangshan scenic area, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, signed partnership agreements with the Huanglong scenic area in southwest China's Sichuan Province and Ha Long Bay in Vietnam.

Two historic streets in the city of Huangshan and the State of Malacca in Malaysia also formed a friendly partnership.

These cooperation outcomes demonstrate the alliance's growing role in promoting tourism development and mutual learning among civilizations.

Duong Van Quy, chairman of the VTV International Tourism and Trading Joint Stock Company in Vietnam, said that the partnership will strengthen experience-sharing in the fields of heritage-site protection and tourism development. He also expressed the hope that the two sides would undertake long-term cooperation on brand building and reciprocal flights in the future.

"This cooperation broadens channels for communication between the scenic areas, and promotes communication and understanding between the people of China and Vietnam," said Cheng Jingming, director of the Mount Huangshan scenic area tourism management office.

Launched in June by multiple heritage sites in China and five other Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) member states, Cambodia, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia and Vietnam, RCEP-WHCA aims to promote exchange and cooperation among more than 170 World Heritage Sites in RCEP member countries.

"RCEP-WHCA provides a new platform -- a bridge across borders, disciplines and sectors -- to exchange knowledge, build capacity, and develop innovative models for conservation and sustainable tourism," said Peter Semone, chairman of the Pacific Asia Travel Association.

