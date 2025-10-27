Home>>
Chinese premier calls for accelerated RCEP expansion
(Xinhua) 16:57, October 27, 2025
KUALA LUMPUR, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Monday called for accelerating the expansion process of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and supporting applicants such as Hong Kong, China, in joining the free trade treaty.
Li made the remarks while attending the fifth RCEP Leaders' Meeting.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- RCEP heritage alliance signs first cooperation agreements
- RCEP set to help stabilize global trading system
- Cambodia promotes implementation of RCEP commitments on standards, trade facilitation
- RCEP emerges as anchor for free trade amid rising protectionism
- RCEP consolidates ASEAN's regional integration: Cambodian PM
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.