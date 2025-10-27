Chinese premier calls for accelerated RCEP expansion

Xinhua) 16:57, October 27, 2025

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Monday called for accelerating the expansion process of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and supporting applicants such as Hong Kong, China, in joining the free trade treaty.

Li made the remarks while attending the fifth RCEP Leaders' Meeting.

