Agrivoltaic, aquavoltaic projects boost integrated industrial development in Yongxiu, east China's Jiangxi
Photovoltaic panels installed above aquaculture ponds at an agrivoltaic farming base in Makou town, Yongxiu county, Jiujiang city, east China's Jiangxi Province, provide shade for fish farming and generate solar power. (People's Daily Online/Zhu Haipeng)
Yongxiu county in Jiujiang city, east China's Jiangxi Province, is advancing integrated industrial development through agrivoltaic and aquavoltaic projects that combine solar power generation with agriculture and aquaculture.
At an integrated farming base in Makou town, Yongxiu, rows of photovoltaic panels have been installed above aquaculture ponds, generating clean electricity and providing shade that helps create a more suitable environment for fish farming.
In recent years, Yongxiu county has promoted eco-friendly development by using underutilized land resources, including barren hillsides, rooftops of rural houses, and aquaculture ponds, to build photovoltaic power stations for agrivoltaic and aquavoltaic projects.
The projects have also supported the growth of parallel industries such as recreational fishing, fruit and vegetable cultivation, and aquaculture, helping transform previously underutilized resources into new drivers of rural growth.
The integration of renewable energy development with distinctive local industries in the county has turned natural resource constraints into industrial advantages, fostering greater integrated industrial development.
Photovoltaic panels installed above aquaculture ponds at an agrivoltaic farming base in Makou town, Yongxiu county, Jiujiang city, east China's Jiangxi Province, provide shade for fish farming and generate solar power. (People's Daily Online/Zhu Haipeng)
Photovoltaic panels installed above aquaculture ponds at an agrivoltaic farming base in Makou town, Yongxiu county, Jiujiang city, east China's Jiangxi Province, provide shade for fish farming and generate solar power. (People's Daily Online/Zhu Haipeng)
Photovoltaic panels installed above aquaculture ponds at an agrivoltaic farming base in Makou town, Yongxiu county, Jiujiang city, east China's Jiangxi Province, provide shade for fish farming and generate solar power. (People's Daily Online/Zhu Haipeng)
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