China to enhance regulation over PV manufacturing capacity in 2026

Xinhua) 15:53, December 18, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- China will enhance regulation over photovoltaic (PV) manufacturing capacity in 2026, using market and legal measures to phase out outdated production and achieve a better balance between supply and demand, an industry official said on Thursday.

Yang Xudong, an official with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, described 2026 as a crucial period for strengthening governance in the PV sector.

Yang outlined several key tasks for the year ahead, which include improving price monitoring mechanisms, strengthening product quality oversight, boosting innovation-driven development, urging greater industry self-discipline, and promoting deeper international cooperation.

