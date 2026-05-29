A glimpse of early summer scenery in Xiong'an
An aerial drone photo taken on May 28, 2026 shows the early summer scenery at Yannan dike of Baiyangdian Lake in the Xiong'an New Area in north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Fan Shihui)
An aerial drone photo taken on May 28, 2026 shows the early summer scenery at the Yuerong Park in Xiong'an New Area in north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Su Kaiyang)
An aerial drone photo taken on May 28, 2026 shows the early summer scenery at Yannan dike of Baiyangdian Lake in the Xiong'an New Area in north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Su Kaiyang)
An aerial drone photo taken on May 28, 2026 shows the early summer scenery at the Yuerong Park in Xiong'an New Area in north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Su Kaiyang)
An aerial drone photo taken on May 28, 2026 shows the early summer scenery at the Yuerong Park in Xiong'an New Area in north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Fan Shihui)
An aerial drone photo taken on May 28, 2026 shows the early summer scenery at Yannan dike of Baiyangdian Lake in the Xiong'an New Area in north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Su Kaiyang)
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