Early summer scenery of Baiyangdian Lake in Xiong'an New Area

Xinhua) 19:59, May 20, 2026

An aerial drone photo taken on May 20, 2026 shows an early summer view of the Baiyangdian Lake scenic spot in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. The ecological environment of Baiyangdian Lake has been steadily improving as local authorities have kept strengthening the lake's ecological restoration and protection in recent years.

By 2025, the area of water surface of the lake has recovered to about 290 square kilometers, the water level has remained at around 7 meters, and the surface water quality has stayed at Grade III in the country's five-tier water quality system for five consecutive years. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 20, 2026 shows an early summer view of the Baiyangdian Lake scenic spot in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. The ecological environment of Baiyangdian Lake has been steadily improving as local authorities have kept strengthening the lake's ecological restoration and protection in recent years.

By 2025, the area of water surface of the lake has recovered to about 290 square kilometers, the water level has remained at around 7 meters, and the surface water quality has stayed at Grade III in the country's five-tier water quality system for five consecutive years. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 20, 2026 shows an early summer view of the Baiyangdian Lake scenic spot in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. The ecological environment of Baiyangdian Lake has been steadily improving as local authorities have kept strengthening the lake's ecological restoration and protection in recent years.

By 2025, the area of water surface of the lake has recovered to about 290 square kilometers, the water level has remained at around 7 meters, and the surface water quality has stayed at Grade III in the country's five-tier water quality system for five consecutive years. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 20, 2026 shows dredging vessels at Baiyangdian Lake in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. The ecological environment of Baiyangdian Lake has been steadily improving as local authorities have kept strengthening the lake's ecological restoration and protection in recent years.

By 2025, the area of water surface of the lake has recovered to about 290 square kilometers, the water level has remained at around 7 meters, and the surface water quality has stayed at Grade III in the country's five-tier water quality system for five consecutive years. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Zhong Wenxing)