China's Xiong'an New Area develops AI-based smart grid dispatching system

Xinhua) 15:34, March 25, 2026

A drone photo taken on March 18, 2026 shows a view of the Helu 110 kV substation in the Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. As a semi-underground indoor substation, it creates an ecological, green, natural and open space. In recent years, the power grid construction in the Xiong'an New Area has been striving for higher standards and reliability. Guided by the concept of green, innovative and smart development, the Xiong'an New Area has actively developed an AI-based smart grid dispatching system using AI technology. According to State Grid Hebei Electric Power Co., Ltd, Xiong'an has now built 14 smart and green substations across multiple voltage levels. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

A drone photo taken on March 18, 2026 shows a view of the Hongjian 110 kV substation in the Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. The substation is designed in harmony with the structural layout of the area, integrating seamlessly into the surrounding environment. In recent years, the power grid construction in the Xiong'an New Area has been striving for higher standards and reliability. Guided by the concept of green, innovative and smart development, the Xiong'an New Area has actively developed an AI-based smart grid dispatching system using AI technology. According to State Grid Hebei Electric Power Co., Ltd, Xiong'an has now built 14 smart and green substations across multiple voltage levels. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

A drone photo taken on March 18, 2026 shows a view of the Fuxing 220 kV substation in the Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. Integrating eight green construction solutions, the substation adopts 15 low-carbon technologies including intelligent systems, water circulation systems, and carbon monitoring systems to achieve "near-zero carbon" emissions throughout the whole life cycle. In recent years, the power grid construction in the Xiong'an New Area has been striving for higher standards and reliability. Guided by the concept of green, innovative and smart development, the Xiong'an New Area has actively developed an AI-based smart grid dispatching system using AI technology. According to State Grid Hebei Electric Power Co., Ltd, Xiong'an has now built 14 smart and green substations across multiple voltage levels. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

A drone photo taken on March 18, 2026 shows a view of the Jucun 220 kV substation in the Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. The roof of this substation is covered with soil to create a park, achieving better integration with the city. In recent years, the power grid construction in the Xiong'an New Area has been striving for higher standards and reliability. Guided by the concept of green, innovative and smart development, the Xiong'an New Area has actively developed an AI-based smart grid dispatching system using AI technology. According to State Grid Hebei Electric Power Co., Ltd, Xiong'an has now built 14 smart and green substations across multiple voltage levels. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Staff members of State Grid Xiong'an New Area Power Supply Company work at the power dispatching center in the Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, March 24, 2026. In recent years, the power grid construction in the Xiong'an New Area has been striving for higher standards and reliability. Guided by the concept of green, innovative and smart development, the Xiong'an New Area has actively developed an AI-based smart grid dispatching system using AI technology. According to State Grid Hebei Electric Power Co., Ltd, Xiong'an has now built 14 smart and green substations across multiple voltage levels. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

A drone photo taken on March 18, 2026 shows a view of the Zanxi 220 kV substation in the Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. This substation can collect, purify, store and reuse rainwater through measures including infiltration, retention, storage, purification, utilization and drainage. In recent years, the power grid construction in the Xiong'an New Area has been striving for higher standards and reliability. Guided by the concept of green, innovative and smart development, the Xiong'an New Area has actively developed an AI-based smart grid dispatching system using AI technology. According to State Grid Hebei Electric Power Co., Ltd, Xiong'an has now built 14 smart and green substations across multiple voltage levels. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

A drone photo taken on March 18, 2026 shows a view of the Duansha 110 kV substation in the Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. The height of the park-facing side is reduced to fully integrate with the surrounding landscape. In recent years, the power grid construction in the Xiong'an New Area has been striving for higher standards and reliability. Guided by the concept of green, innovative and smart development, the Xiong'an New Area has actively developed an AI-based smart grid dispatching system using AI technology. According to State Grid Hebei Electric Power Co., Ltd, Xiong'an has now built 14 smart and green substations across multiple voltage levels. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Staff members of State Grid Xiong'an New Area Power Supply Company patrol inside the Zanxi 220 kV substation in the Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province on March 24, 2026. In recent years, the power grid construction in the Xiong'an New Area has been striving for higher standards and reliability. Guided by the concept of green, innovative and smart development, the Xiong'an New Area has actively developed an AI-based smart grid dispatching system using AI technology. According to State Grid Hebei Electric Power Co., Ltd, Xiong'an has now built 14 smart and green substations across multiple voltage levels. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)