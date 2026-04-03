Main structure of urban cultural square capped in Xiong'an New Area

Xinhua) 11:10, April 03, 2026

An aerial drone photo taken on April 2, 2026 shows a scene at the construction site of an urban cultural square in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. At present, the main structure of the urban cultural square in the start-up zone of Xiong'an New Area has been capped, and the rest of the construction is underway.

The total construction area of the urban cultural square exceeds 80,000 square meters, including a theater, a concert hall and a gallery. As an important public cultural landmark in Xiong'an New Area, this project integrates cultural display, leisure and entertainment. After completion, it will not only enrich citizens' daily life, but also improve the urban facilities in the start-up zone. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

This photo taken on April 2, 2026 shows a scene at the construction site of an urban cultural square in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. At present, the main structure of the urban cultural square in the start-up zone of Xiong'an New Area has been capped, and the rest of the construction is underway.

The total construction area of the urban cultural square exceeds 80,000 square meters, including a theater, a concert hall and a gallery. As an important public cultural landmark in Xiong'an New Area, this project integrates cultural display, leisure and entertainment. After completion, it will not only enrich citizens' daily life, but also improve the urban facilities in the start-up zone. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Workers work at the construction site of an urban cultural square in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, April 2, 2026. At present, the main structure of the urban cultural square in the start-up zone of Xiong'an New Area has been capped, and the rest of the construction is underway.

The total construction area of the urban cultural square exceeds 80,000 square meters, including a theater, a concert hall and a gallery. As an important public cultural landmark in Xiong'an New Area, this project integrates cultural display, leisure and entertainment. After completion, it will not only enrich citizens' daily life, but also improve the urban facilities in the start-up zone. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 2, 2026 shows a scene at the construction site of an urban cultural square in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. At present, the main structure of the urban cultural square in the start-up zone of Xiong'an New Area has been capped, and the rest of the construction is underway.

The total construction area of the urban cultural square exceeds 80,000 square meters, including a theater, a concert hall and a gallery. As an important public cultural landmark in Xiong'an New Area, this project integrates cultural display, leisure and entertainment. After completion, it will not only enrich citizens' daily life, but also improve the urban facilities in the start-up zone. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Workers work at the construction site of an urban cultural square in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, April 2, 2026. At present, the main structure of the urban cultural square in the start-up zone of Xiong'an New Area has been capped, and the rest of the construction is underway.

The total construction area of the urban cultural square exceeds 80,000 square meters, including a theater, a concert hall and a gallery. As an important public cultural landmark in Xiong'an New Area, this project integrates cultural display, leisure and entertainment. After completion, it will not only enrich citizens' daily life, but also improve the urban facilities in the start-up zone. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Workers work at the construction site of an urban cultural square in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, April 2, 2026. At present, the main structure of the urban cultural square in the start-up zone of Xiong'an New Area has been capped, and the rest of the construction is underway.

The total construction area of the urban cultural square exceeds 80,000 square meters, including a theater, a concert hall and a gallery. As an important public cultural landmark in Xiong'an New Area, this project integrates cultural display, leisure and entertainment. After completion, it will not only enrich citizens' daily life, but also improve the urban facilities in the start-up zone. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)