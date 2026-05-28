Bionic butterflies built by college students charm wedding planners in C China's Wuhan

People's Daily Online) 10:35, May 28, 2026

A "butterfly" with a wingspan of 78 centimeters fluttered gracefully above the playground of Wuchang Polytechnic College in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, on May 22.

Guided by remote control, it beat its wings and glided steadily through the air for more than 10 meters.

It was neither a special effect nor a toy, but a bionic butterfly aircraft handcrafted by Ai Yuqing and his college classmates. Today, the team produces 200 to 300 bionic butterflies each month, selling them for 1,500 yuan ($221) a piece as they gain traction in the wedding and science education markets.

Last year, after coming across videos of mechanical bionic butterflies online, Ai immediately sensed a business opportunity. He recruited several classmates and pieced together 300,000 yuan in startup funding to launch a company.

"The key challenge is the wing structure and balance," Ai said. "The left and right wings have to be perfectly symmetrical, and even the slightest difference in materials can prevent it from flying."

Ai Yuqing flies a bionic butterfly aircraft over the campus of Wuchang Polytechnic College in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Changjiang Daily/Yu Rui)

The team initially used nylon fabric for the wings, but it proved too heavy. They then switched to thin polyester film, which was lighter, but the butterfly could barely stay airborne for 2 meters before losing lift and drifting down.

To perfect the design, the team tested more than 10 different materials before settling on a coated polyester fabric that is as thin as paper yet both waterproof and durable.

Ai insisted on hand-finishing every component in his dorm room. Speaking about the painstaking process, he said: "Handcrafting takes time, but every round of sanding and polishing helps you better understand the material."

Photo shows Ai Yuqing's bionic butterfly aircraft and remote controls placed on his car. (Changjiang Daily/Yu Rui)

Gradually, the handmade butterfly began attracting attention on drone forums, WeChat groups and short video platform Douyin. In the second half of last year, the team sold its first bionic butterfly to a university hobbyist. Word quickly spread, and orders soon poured in.

The butterflies even caught the eye of wedding planners, who saw them as a more romantic alternative to scattering flower petals. Science education institutions also took notice, viewing them as vivid tools for teaching biomimicry to primary and middle school students. Drone enthusiasts became customers too, with one buyer placing an order for 10 sets at once.

The team now offers two product lines: a fully assembled version with remote-controlled lighting priced at 1,500 yuan, and DIY kits costing between 600 and 800 yuan for hobbyists who prefer to build their own.

To ensure quality, every finished butterfly undergoes at least 10 test flights in three different settings — indoors in still air, in light wind, and outdoors. "Our quality benchmark is stable, straight flight over the first 5 to 10 meters," Ai said.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)