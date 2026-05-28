China ready to enhance mutual support with Azerbaijan: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 09:43, May 28, 2026

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on the sidelines of a UN Security Council high-level meeting in New York, on May 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

NEW YORK, May 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday that China stands ready to strengthen mutual support with Azerbaijan in accordance with the consensus of the two heads of state.

During talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov, on the sidelines of a UN Security Council high-level meeting on upholding the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and strengthening the UN-centered international system, Wang said that strengthening and developing the China-Azerbaijan relations is not only a political decision of the two heads of state, but also the shared choice of the two peoples.

China is willing to work with Azerbaijan to advance Belt and Road cooperation, share development opportunities, and strengthen multilateral coordination, so as to better support the modernization efforts of both countries, said Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

China will fully support Azerbaijan in its role as the rotating chair of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia, Wang said.

For his part, Bayramov said that Azerbaijan highly appreciates the four global initiatives proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping, and firmly supports China on issues related to Taiwan, Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

Azerbaijan is willing to elevate the comprehensive strategic partnership with China to a new level, Bayramov said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)