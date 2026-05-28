China launches campaign to promote collaboration among enterprises

Xinhua) 08:51, May 28, 2026

A staff member conducts multi-scenario training for an embodied robot in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

BEIJING, May 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities have launched an integration and matchmaking campaign for enterprises of all sizes, according to an official notice released on Wednesday.

Dubbed the 2026 "100 events for 10,000 enterprises," the campaign aims to expand exchanges and matchmaking channels between large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), according to the notice.

It will pool resources from intellectual property service providers, universities, research institutions and financial organizations to build a comprehensive platform for enterprises to hold exchanges, showcase different advantages, access services and strike cooperation deals, so as to help more SMEs integrate into the innovation chains as well as industrial and supply chains of large firms and to foster a collaborative, efficient, well-integrated and smooth innovation ecosystem for enterprises of all sizes.

Multiple themed events will be held under the campaign, such as special matchmaking sessions for key sectors including robotics, servers and artificial intelligence terminals.

The campaign is co-organized by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the National Development and Reform Commission, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, the National Intellectual Property Administration, and the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce.

Relevant authorities are required to improve cross-departmental coordination mechanisms and to collect demands of large enterprises in advance to realize precise matching between market entities, the notice added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)