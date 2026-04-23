Global seafood expo in Barcelona attracts large number of Chinese companies

Xinhua) 13:22, April 23, 2026

BARCELONA, April 22 (Xinhua) -- The largest ever edition of Seafood Expo Global, one of the world's main seafood trade shows, is being held from Tuesday to Thursday in the Spanish city Barcelona with more than 2,300 exhibitors from 86 countries, including almost 300 firms from China.

This year's expo has a record 52,000 square meters of exhibition space and brings together companies from some of the powerhouses of the seafood industry, including China, the United States, Norway, Spain, Vietnam and Chile, according to expo organizers.

"This show is the second-largest seafood show in the world. So it's a very big stage for us to show the whole industry where we are from and what kind of products we can supply," Wang Jiao, deputy general manager of Hainan Golden Spring Foods in China, told Xinhua on Wednesday.

She said that "another key point is that we can contact a lot of key buyers at this show", adding that the European market accounts for 30 percent of her company's sales and is growing all the time.

Suppliers and buyers from across the global supply chain, from aquaculture and wild catch fishing to processing, logistics and retail, are taking part in the fair, as Seafood Expo Global 2026 also showcases technological innovations and solutions, the organizers said.

The presence of more than 250 Spanish companies at the expo also reflects the importance of the fishing and seafood industry to the country hosting the event, according to the organizers.

"These products are part of our diet. And around this diet and all this production, there's a very important number of industries that generate employment, that generate productive development in many areas. So everything that shows off our strength, quality, diversity is very important for Spain," Purificacion Gonzalez Camacho, deputy director general of Spain's Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, told Xinhua.

The organizers have predicted that this year's event will generate an economic benefit of some 161 million euros (188 million U.S. dollars) in the city of Barcelona.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)