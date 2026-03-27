Profits of China's major industrial firms up 15.2 pct in first two months
BEIJING, March 27 (Xinhua) -- Profits of China's major industrial firms increased 15.2 percent year on year in the first two months of 2026, with emerging sectors such as equipment manufacturing and high-tech manufacturing serving as major growth drivers, official data showed Friday.
Industrial firms with an annual main business revenue of at least 20 million yuan (about 2.9 million U.S. dollars) saw their combined profits hit 1.02 trillion yuan during the January-February period, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said.
From January to February, various regions and departments intensified the implementation of more proactive and effective macro policies, focusing on leveraging the integrated effects of existing and new policies. As a result, profits of major industrial firms accelerated in growth, with most industries seeing a rebound in profits, according to the NBS.
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