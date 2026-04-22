Chinese companies maintain strong presence at Hannover Messe 2026 in Germany

Xinhua) 15:56, April 22, 2026

The exhibition area of PL-Universe Robotics is pictured at the Hannover Messe 2026 in Hannover, Germany, April 21, 2026. Hannover Messe 2026, Germany's flagship industrial trade fair, opened on Monday with industrial artificial intelligence (AI) and humanoid robots taking center stage for the first time.

Chinese companies maintain a strong presence at the fair, with approximately 700 exhibitors, making China the second-largest exhibitor group after host country Germany, according to the organizer. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)

People visit the exhibition area of Xpeng at the Hannover Messe 2026 in Hannover, Germany, April 21, 2026. Hannover Messe 2026, Germany's flagship industrial trade fair, opened on Monday with industrial artificial intelligence (AI) and humanoid robots taking center stage for the first time.

Chinese companies maintain a strong presence at the fair, with approximately 700 exhibitors, making China the second-largest exhibitor group after host country Germany, according to the organizer. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)

People communicate at the exhibition area of SUPCON at the Hannover Messe 2026 in Hannover, Germany, April 21, 2026. Hannover Messe 2026, Germany's flagship industrial trade fair, opened on Monday with industrial artificial intelligence (AI) and humanoid robots taking center stage for the first time.

Chinese companies maintain a strong presence at the fair, with approximately 700 exhibitors, making China the second-largest exhibitor group after host country Germany, according to the organizer. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)

A sign of the Hannover Messe is pictured in Hannover, Germany, April 21, 2026. Hannover Messe 2026, Germany's flagship industrial trade fair, opened on Monday with industrial artificial intelligence (AI) and humanoid robots taking center stage for the first time.

Chinese companies maintain a strong presence at the fair, with approximately 700 exhibitors, making China the second-largest exhibitor group after host country Germany, according to the organizer. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)

People visit the exhibition area of Unitree Robotics at the Hannover Messe 2026 in Hannover, Germany, April 20, 2026. Hannover Messe 2026, Germany's flagship industrial trade fair, opened on Monday with industrial artificial intelligence (AI) and humanoid robots taking center stage for the first time.

Chinese companies maintain a strong presence at the fair, with approximately 700 exhibitors, making China the second-largest exhibitor group after host country Germany, according to the organizer. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)

The exhibition area of MAIHE is pictured at the Hannover Messe 2026 in Hannover, Germany, April 20, 2026. Hannover Messe 2026, Germany's flagship industrial trade fair, opened on Monday with industrial artificial intelligence (AI) and humanoid robots taking center stage for the first time.

Chinese companies maintain a strong presence at the fair, with approximately 700 exhibitors, making China the second-largest exhibitor group after host country Germany, according to the organizer. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)