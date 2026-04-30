Chinese enterprises inject new momentum into Latin America's logistics upgrade

By Chen Yiming (People's Daily App) 16:39, April 30, 2026

Sao Paulo (People's Daily) -- The 30th Intermodal South America, a flagship logistics industry event, was recently held at the Anhembi Convention Center in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Over three days, roughly 500 exhibitors and more than 50,000 professionals from 90 countries and regions attended. More than 10 Chinese companies participated, showcasing advanced technologies and solutions in shipping, port equipment and new energy.

The 30th Intermodal South America brought together approximately 500 exhibitors and over 50,000 professionals from more than 90 countries and regions. (Photo: Chen Yiming/People's Daily)

As global supply chains undergo rapid restructuring, Latin America's logistics sector is accelerating its shift toward efficiency, intelligence and sustainability. Keywords such as "smart logistics," "green development" and "visualized supply chains" dominated the event.

Replicable models for green and smart ports

A highlight of the exhibition was the Chancay Port in Peru, South America's first smart and green port. At a themed salon hosted by COSCO Shipping, Cristian Calderón, head of New Business at COSCO Shipping Lines (Peru), explained how the port integrates artificial intelligence, digital twins and the Internet of Things. Automated rail-mounted gantry cranes and intelligent trucks enable 24/7 operations with full process visualization.

The annual Intermodal South America is widely regarded as a flagship event for the industry. (Photo: Chen Yiming/People's Daily)

COSCO Shipping organized seven themed salons under "Connectivity and Synergy," focusing on technological innovation, regional logistics cooperation and the development of a new Asia-Latin America land-sea corridor.

Xiamen Hanhang Logistics, a long-term COSCO partner, used the exhibition to present its refined, digitalized business model in the Brazilian market.

Strong demand for Chinese equipment and new energy solutions

ZPMC (Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.) has long supplied intelligent, green port equipment to Latin American clients. At the exhibition, its booth drew major port operators to discuss electrification retrofits, automated terminal upgrades and smart green port development.

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group (XCMG) showcased container cranes, heavy-duty forklifts, and electric counterbalance forklifts. XCMG Brazil has maintained close cooperation with local distributors. Persio Briante, president of Extrema Machinery Brasil, XCMG's largest Brazilian distributor, said sales revenue has grown tenfold since 2020. He praised Chinese equipment for durability, stability and cost-effectiveness.

A visitor photographs the equipment on display at the XCMG Group booth. (Photo: Chen Yiming/People's Daily)

At the Hangcha Group booth, visitors watched a live demonstration of the EZ-GO mini pallet truck responding instantly to mobile commands with smooth precision. Lucas Porto, president of Santos e Porto, said his partnership with Hangcha has fueled rapid growth. Over four years, the company's valuation increased roughly tenfold, with more than 1,200 Hangcha lithium-electric forklifts now in operation, a zero-emission, low-maintenance solution that aligns with Brazil’s green logistics goals.

The BYD booth drew a steady stream of visitors, with many stopping for discussions. (Photo: Chen Yiming/People's Daily)

BYD showcased its reach forklift powered by "Blade Battery" technology, emphasizing fast charging, high safety, and long service life, which helps reduce operating costs.

Deepening cooperation and local recognition

The Port of Santos, Brazil's largest port and a key gateway for agricultural exports to China, handles more than 47 percent of cargo linked to Chinese trade. In 2022, COFCO International Brazil secured a 25-year concession for a bulk agricultural terminal, improving export efficiency and creating local jobs.

Rafael Pereira, commercial manager at Brazilian logistics company TRANZIRAN, praised Chinese partnerships. "Chinese companies not only provide high-quality services but also demonstrate strong collaboration. There is vast potential for future cooperation," he said.

Claudia Yanuzzi, president of the Brazil-China Innovation Economy Institute, highlighted advances in AI, digital transformation, intermodal integration and energy efficiency at the exhibition. She said Chinese firms offer not just products but practical pathways for building efficient logistics systems.

Dario Saadi, mayor of Campinas in Sao Paulo state, noted that green technologies and development concepts brought by Chinese enterprises support local industrial upgrading and help guide Latin America toward sustainable development.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)