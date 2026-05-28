China urges certain countries to stop meddling in maritime affairs in its neighborhood

Xinhua) 08:29, May 28, 2026

BEIJING, May 27 (Xinhua) -- Certain countries should stop meddling in maritime affairs in China's neighborhood and earnestly respect regional countries' efforts to safeguard peace and stability, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a regular press briefing in response to a question regarding members of the so-called Quad, who voiced concerns over the situation in the East China Sea and the South China Sea in remarks clearly targeting China.

"The situation in the East China Sea and the South China Sea is generally stable," Mao said, adding that those who attempt to patch up small groupings, hype up tensions and stoke confrontation will find no support.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)