Home>>
China urges certain countries to stop meddling in maritime affairs in its neighborhood
(Xinhua) 08:29, May 28, 2026
BEIJING, May 27 (Xinhua) -- Certain countries should stop meddling in maritime affairs in China's neighborhood and earnestly respect regional countries' efforts to safeguard peace and stability, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.
Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a regular press briefing in response to a question regarding members of the so-called Quad, who voiced concerns over the situation in the East China Sea and the South China Sea in remarks clearly targeting China.
"The situation in the East China Sea and the South China Sea is generally stable," Mao said, adding that those who attempt to patch up small groupings, hype up tensions and stoke confrontation will find no support.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Non-U.S. extra-regional countries sustain military build-up in Western Pacific: report
- Chinese military denounces Philippines' illegal activities in South China Sea
- China urges relevant countries to stop forming blocs, creating camp confrontation
- Participants at Shanghai seminar refute illegal South China Sea arbitration award
- China's first Type 076 amphibious assault ship heads to South China Sea for regular training
- Chinese defense ministry says any bid to disturb South China Sea will fail
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.