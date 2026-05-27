China's poverty alleviation model offers pathway to economic development: expert

Xinhua) 13:15, May 27, 2026

KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 (Xinhua) -- China's poverty alleviation model has demonstrated that it can be a direct pathway to economic development and contribute towards sustaining those who have been uplifted by granting them the tools, skills and industries needed to maintain a higher quality of life, a Malaysian expert said.

Taking the example of the transformation of rural villages like Shicha and Bohou in south China's Hainan Province, which have rapidly developed into agro-tourism hubs, All-Party Parliamentary Group of Malaysia on Sustainable Development Goals Ranau district local coordinator Norita Yapi said clear planning and policy continuity are key to the success of such efforts, following a recent visit to the island province.

"China also demonstrates that rural areas can be competitive and modern. Agriculture, tourism, and cultural industries in rural settings can thrive when supported by technology, training, and market access. This is a powerful message for developing countries with large rural populations,' she told Xinhua in a recent interview.

"Another important insight is the role of strong institutions and coordination. When different government agencies, communities, and private sectors work in alignment, development outcomes become more effective," she said.

Norita commended the practical approach taken by Chinese authorities in poverty alleviation in rural areas, noting that rather than importing something totally new into the areas, they instead chose to develop the existing skills and assets of the people there, allowing for organic development that is sustainable rather than an external imposition that would need consistent support.

"The asset-based approach (where) communities are developed based on what they already have, land, culture, skills, and identity rather than relying solely on external assistance," she said.

She also observed that the strong integration between technology, markets, and human capacity in facilities demonstrates how innovation directly supports agriculture and rural industries, making development more efficient and future-ready.

"Together, these factors create a system where poverty alleviation is sustainable, scalable, and resilient," she said.

Norita added that poverty alleviation encompassed a broader pathway towards development, not merely the presence of industrialization, noting that China has demonstrated that rural areas can be competitive and modern through the development of agriculture, tourism, and cultural industries in rural settings when supported by technology, training, and market access.

"This is a powerful message for developing countries with large rural populations," she said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)