Chinese vice premier urges efforts to consolidate poverty alleviation achievements

Xinhua) 14:19, January 24, 2026

GUIYANG, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong has called for efforts to improve policy measures and carry out assistance work in a solid manner to continuously consolidate and expand the achievements of poverty alleviation.

Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during an investigation tour of southwest China's Guizhou Province from Wednesday to Friday.

During his tour, Liu visited formerly impoverished villages, industrial bases, relocation communities, vocational schools and health centers, where he learned about local residents' production and living conditions, as well as work related to drinking water safety, industrial development, employment and health.

Liu underscored the importance of guarding against large-scale lapses or relapses into poverty. He also called for developing industries based on local resource endowments and market demand, strengthening skills training and employment support, and making every effort to boost farmers' incomes.

With the Spring Festival approaching and population movement and gatherings on the rise, Liu said it is important to strengthen monitoring and prevention of major infectious diseases to better safeguard public health.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)