Chinese vice premier urges regular assistance, consolidation of poverty alleviation

Xinhua) 08:27, April 28, 2026

BEIJING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong on Monday urged efforts to steadily advance regular assistance and continue to consolidate and expand the achievements of poverty alleviation.

Continuous efforts must be made to guard against any large-scale lapse or relapse into poverty, Liu, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said at a related conference in Beijing.

Noting that 2026 is the first year that regular assistance has been implemented, Liu urged action to strengthen targeted and timely assistance, prioritize development-based assistance, and provide employment assistance through multiple channels.

He stressed the need to provide more support for underdeveloped areas, further improve the social security system, as well as enhance the effectiveness of cooperation between the eastern and western regions and targeted support from central departments.

Eight provincial regions of east China signed assistance agreements with 10 western provincial regions at the conference.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)