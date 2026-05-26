Chinese teen climber shatters speed record at IFSC World Cup

Zhao Yicheng (left) sets a new men's climbing speed world record of 4.54 seconds at the World Climbing Series Wujiang 2026 in Wujiang, Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu province. (Photo provided by the World Climbing Series Wujiang 2026)

Seventeen-year-old Zhao Yicheng made sporting history on May 10, 2026, by setting a new men's speed climbing world record of 4.54 seconds at the IFSC World Cup event in Wujiang, Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu province.

The Chinese athlete's explosive performance drew thunderous applause from spectators, with many expressing disbelief at his vertical velocity. "That didn't look like climbing -- it looked like flying up the wall," one audience member remarked.

During the semifinal, Zhao faced American world-record holder Samuel Watson in a near-synchronized ascent. Displaying exceptional fluidity and composure, Zhao stopped the clock at 4.54 seconds to claim the new benchmark. "I wasn't focused on winning," Zhao recalled. "Just climbing."

Shortly after his record-breaking run, Zhao maintained his momentum in the final, clocking 4.61 seconds to claim his first World Cup gold medal. Teammate Long Jianguo took silver while Watson earned bronze.

Watson, who previously held the record at 4.64 seconds, praised Zhao as "one of the most gifted speed climbers I've ever seen." The American's dominance had seemed unassailable until Zhao first broke the record with a 4.58-second run at April's Asian Beach Games in Sanya, Hainan.

Twelve days later, he lowered the record further to 4.54 seconds. So how did a 17-year-old Chinese athlete rise to the top of the sport so quickly?

The Suzhou native's rapid ascent stems from early dedication. Beginning at age five, Zhao won multiple youth national titles by age nine. "That competition gave him a huge confidence boost," his mother Cheng Cheng noted. Faced with choosing between academic studies and professional athletics at 14, Zhao joined Shanghai's climbing team to specialize in speed discipline.

Long Jianguo (left), Zhao Yicheng (middle) and Samuel Watson claim the second, first and third places respectively in the men's speed climbing event at the World Climbing Series Wujiang 2026 in Wujiang, Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu province. (Photo provided by the World Climbing Series Wujiang 2026)

"Climbing demands both physical and mental engagement," Zhao emphasized. "Without deep, active thinking, reaching the top in any sport becomes impossible." His philosophy appears validated as he now stands atop the climbing world.

He often visualizes races repeatedly in his mind and studies videos of other climbers late into the night, carefully analyzing every movement and technique.

"He truly loves climbing, and we've always supported him," his mother said. "To reach this level, strong inner drive and the desire to push himself are incredibly important."

She still vividly remembers an emotional moment after his victory. "After winning, he placed the gold medal on my neck and said, 'You're the champion.' That made me incredibly happy," she said.

Since speed climbing became a standalone Olympic event at the 2024 Paris Olympics, competition in the sport has intensified dramatically. At the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, speed climbing, lead climbing and bouldering will all be contested as separate medal events, prompting more athletes to specialize in their strongest discipline.

As for Zhao's own ambitions, his goal is clear: Olympic gold.

"As long as you carry the brightest light in your heart," the young climber said, "it will always illuminate the road ahead."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)