Highlights of World Climbing Series Wujiang 2026

Xinhua) 14:02, May 11, 2026

Aleksandra Kalucka (L) of Poland and Elizaveta Ivanova of AIN (Individual Neutral Athlete) compete during the women's speed gold medal race at World Climbing Series Wujiang 2026 in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 10, 2026. (Photo by Wang Xuzhong/Xinhua)

Gold medalist Zhao Yicheng (C) of China, silver medalist Long Jianguo (L) of China and bronze medalist Samuel Watson of the United States pose after the men's speed final at World Climbing Series Wujiang 2026 in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 10, 2026. (Photo by Wang Xuzhong/Xinhua)

Michael Hom (L) and Samuel Watson of the United States compete during the men's speed bronze medal race at World Climbing Series Wujiang 2026 in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 10, 2026. (Photo by Wang Xuzhong/Xinhua)

Zhao Yicheng (R) and Long Jianguo of China compete during the men's speed gold medal race at World Climbing Series Wujiang 2026 in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 10, 2026. (Photo by Wang Xuzhong/Xinhua)

Zhao Yicheng (L) of China and Samuel Watson of the United States compete during the men's speed semifinal at World Climbing Series Wujiang 2026 in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 10, 2026. (Photo by Wang Xuzhong/Xinhua)

Zhao Yicheng of China celebrates after the men's speed gold medal race at World Climbing Series Wujiang 2026 in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 10, 2026. (Photo by Wang Xuzhong/Xinhua)

Natalia Kalucka (R) of Poland and Desak Made Rita Kusuma Dewi of Indonesia compete during the women's speed bronze medal race at World Climbing Series Wujiang 2026 in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 10, 2026. (Photo by Wang Xuzhong/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)