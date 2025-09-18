Home>>
China hosts first Para Climbing Championships
(People's Daily App) 16:04, September 18, 2025
The first National Para Climbing Championships in China opened on Monday in Changchun, Jilin Province. With determination and passion, 67 athletes are participating, overcoming challenges one step at a time. Each hold, rope and section of the climbing wall is a testament to the human spirit's ability to triumph over physical disabilities.
