China's Pan Yufei competes at 2025 IFSC Climbing World Cup Speed-Lead
Pan Yufei of China competes during the men's lead qualification of sport climbing at the 2025 IFSC Climbing World Cup Speed-Lead in Charmonix, France, July 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Pan Yufei of China reacts during the men's lead qualification of sport climbing at the 2025 IFSC Climbing World Cup Speed-Lead in Charmonix, France, July 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Photos
