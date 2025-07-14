China's Pan Yufei competes at 2025 IFSC Climbing World Cup Speed-Lead

Xinhua) 13:50, July 14, 2025

Pan Yufei of China competes during the men's lead qualification of sport climbing at the 2025 IFSC Climbing World Cup Speed-Lead in Charmonix, France, July 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Pan Yufei of China reacts during the men's lead qualification of sport climbing at the 2025 IFSC Climbing World Cup Speed-Lead in Charmonix, France, July 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

