Flying Tigers spirit lives on as group donates to quake-hit Chinese city

Xinhua) 13:34, May 25, 2026

This photo taken on May 22, 2026 shows a scene of donation by the Sino-American Aviation Heritage Foundation, in partnership with a local Chinese company in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua)

NANNING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- The Sino-American Aviation Heritage Foundation, in partnership with a local Chinese company, has donated 100,000 yuan (about 14,000 U.S. dollars) and relief supplies of equal value to China's Liuzhou, which was recently struck by two 5.2-magnitude earthquakes.

The city in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region was a key transportation hub and military stronghold in southern China during World War II. In 1942, the Flying Tigers came to the city and were stationed at a local airport. From there, American pilots flew missions against Japanese invaders, leaving behind historical sites, images and stories of locals risking their lives to rescue downed airmen.

Today, some Flying Tigers veterans who were once stationed in Liuzhou, along with their descendants, remain active in the foundation based in the United States. Following the earthquakes on May 18, the foundation acted quickly and partnered with Guangxi Weilemei Catering Group Co., Ltd. to carry out the donation.

Liuzhou is a heroic city, said Jeffrey Greene, chairman of the foundation. "The Flying Tigers flew in the defense of the city. There's tremendous feeling amongst our members and a lot of empathy for you all."

In September 2025, a permanent exhibition honoring the Flying Tigers opened in Liuzhou, commemorating the remarkable relationship that developed between the peoples of China and the United States during the darkest days of World War II.

Over the past decades, China has spared no effort to keep the memory alive, from building museums and organizing exhibitions to preserving former airfields and rescue sites where villagers once risked their lives to protect American pilots.

Tian Fengchen, executive director of the Sino-American Aviation Heritage Foundation, called the donation more than material support. He said it is a continuation of the Flying Tigers spirit, which transcends borders and advocates standing together in times of need.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)